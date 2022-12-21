Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

ADP stock opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

