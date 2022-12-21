Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $39,492,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 56.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,140 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $904.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About Core Laboratories



Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

