Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,245 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

