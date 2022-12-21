Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,557 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,242,703 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

