Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 14,110 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,688 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 99,415 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,955 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

