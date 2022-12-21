Diversified Trust Co Buys 4,903 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.