Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $1,169,441.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 1.4 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

