Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,369 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Kyndryl worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.1 %

Kyndryl stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

