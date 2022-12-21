Diversified Trust Co Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.96.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

