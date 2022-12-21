Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,890 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,456 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.