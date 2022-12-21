Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

