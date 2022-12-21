Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 865 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $350.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.29 and its 200 day moving average is $300.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $373.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

