PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after buying an additional 640,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $9,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 338.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.