PFG Advisors Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 66.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

