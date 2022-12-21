PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $997,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $459,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.