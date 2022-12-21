PFG Advisors Sells 683 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.10. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

