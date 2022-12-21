PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 23,267 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,043,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 392,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 164,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

