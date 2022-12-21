PFG Advisors Sells 597 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $385.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

