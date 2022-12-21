PFG Advisors Sells 1,090 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

