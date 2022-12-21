PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 15,805 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,805 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

