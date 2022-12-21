Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 879,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 14.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $287.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

