PFG Advisors Has $2.41 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PFG Advisors cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

