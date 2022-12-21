Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $854,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

