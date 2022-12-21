D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $858,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 225.7% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 124.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67,195 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

FINV opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%.

FinVolution Group Profile

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.