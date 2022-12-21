Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

