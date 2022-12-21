D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $452,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 334,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.5% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 19,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 66.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

