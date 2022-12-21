Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 46,158.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PALL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,607.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 210.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $1,414,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.79. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $153.95 and a 52-week high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

