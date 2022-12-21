Gradient Investments LLC Sells 56,450 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,450 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

