Diversified Trust Co Sells 889 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.19.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

