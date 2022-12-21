Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 240,847.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,708 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

