Gradient Investments LLC Sells 43,059 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,059 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $6,975,389. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 0.86. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $98.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.