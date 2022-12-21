Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.16 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 241,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,168,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 661,149 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

