Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average is $181.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

