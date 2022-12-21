Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,252,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,667 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,962 in the last ninety days.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

