Gradient Investments LLC Invests $863,000 in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

