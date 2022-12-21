Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.43% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

