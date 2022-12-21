Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE SU opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

