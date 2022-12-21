Gradient Investments LLC Buys 67,594 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 211,231.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,594 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.17% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8,798.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the period.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SUSC opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

