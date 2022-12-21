Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,202,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,280,000.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $209.19 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

