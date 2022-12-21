Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,116 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.2% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12,820.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $875.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $894.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $849.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

