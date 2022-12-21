Gradient Investments LLC Sells 758 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $823.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $814.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.47. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.