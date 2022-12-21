Gradient Investments LLC Sells 55,032 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,032 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

