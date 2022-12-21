Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.01% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 215,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

