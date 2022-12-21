238,434 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 238,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 9.73% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of EJUL opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

