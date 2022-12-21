Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.61-$1.64 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

PEB opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 661,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,995 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,531,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,408,000 after purchasing an additional 244,670 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

