915 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.95. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $186.08 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.