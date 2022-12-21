Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.59 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.