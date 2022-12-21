iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $238.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

