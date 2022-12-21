Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

