Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

